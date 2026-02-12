Insider Reveals Brutal Truth About Deshaun Watson’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns made a league-shattering move in 2022 when they traded for Deshaun Watson. Not only had Watson not played in months due to his injuries and off-field issues, but the guaranteed money that the team offered him was incomprehensible. It was a record amount at the time and an amount that few thought was a good idea, considering Watson’s recent track record.

Fast forward to the present day in 2026, and the Browns are still dealing with the aftermath of this contract. Watson has only played in 19 games for the Browns since they acquired him, and his performances have been lackluster, to say the least.

The Browns still have to pay Watson for at least one more year, and Analyst Zac Jackson noted the brutal reality the team is facing with him.

“He’s on the roster because they can’t afford to cut him. They have to take his gigantic and embarrassing salary cap number and cut it in half, just to be able to field a team,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s comments make it seem like the Browns should cut their losses with Watson, and that anyone who thinks he could be a competent option for them is grossly mistaken. Shedeur Sanders showed some flashes in his rookie year, and he could certainly grow into more of a starting-caliber QB over the next several months.

Plus, if Watson isn’t going to be their long-term answer at the position, the Browns might be better off finding a young player to come into the organization and develop their skillset as an NFL athlete. The Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several months, and the answer to their quarterback position is going to be among the most pressing.

There have been reports that Watson is excited to work with Todd Monken, the Browns’ newest head coach, but that doesn’t guarantee him the opportunity to be QB1. It’ll take a considerable amount of hard work from this quarterback room for someone to stand out, but with the Browns’ past struggles at the position in mind, they can’t afford to cut any corners in the process.

