Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson’s Status For Training Camp

With training camp starting this week, the biggest question on the minds of Cleveland Browns fans is the health of their quarterback Deshaun Watson.

After spending most of the preseason throwing every other day – especially in the team’s OTA sessions – Watson’s capability is one of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 regular season.

Insider Tony Grossi has an answer that will please the fans.

ESPN Cleveland shared a video clip on Twitter of “The Really Big Show” where Grossi said that Watson is “full-go” as the training camp begins in earnest Thursday.

“The medical staff of the Browns and his surgeon have brought him along to the point where they wanted him to be for the start of camp, and he should be full-go,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi says Deshaun Watson is full go ready for Browns training camp next week… pic.twitter.com/KtqKJibOHM — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 18, 2024

While Watson can throw daily during the camp, the next step is to see where the quarterback is during the first padded practices.

The players cannot wear helmets and shoulder pads until the fifth day of camp, giving Watson time to prepare for the next level.

Grossi also spoke about Watson’s attitude, telling the listeners that the athlete is in “a positive frame of mind” after recovering from the fracture in his shoulder that sidelined him for much of the 2023 regular season.

Watson has been working out in Los Angeles for much of the offseason under the watchful eye of his doctors.

On the last day of OTAs, Watson threw against the defense for the first time this offseason, uncorking 50-yard passes while running and completing multiple passes deep down the field.

