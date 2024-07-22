Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, July 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson’s Status For Training Camp

Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson’s Status For Training Camp

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With training camp starting this week, the biggest question on the minds of Cleveland Browns fans is the health of their quarterback Deshaun Watson.

After spending most of the preseason throwing every other day – especially in the team’s OTA sessions – Watson’s capability is one of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 regular season.

Insider Tony Grossi has an answer that will please the fans.

ESPN Cleveland shared a video clip on Twitter of “The Really Big Show” where Grossi said that Watson is “full-go” as the training camp begins in earnest Thursday.

“The medical staff of the Browns and his surgeon have brought him along to the point where they wanted him to be for the start of camp, and he should be full-go,” Grossi said.

While Watson can throw daily during the camp, the next step is to see where the quarterback is during the first padded practices.

The players cannot wear helmets and shoulder pads until the fifth day of camp, giving Watson time to prepare for the next level.

Grossi also spoke about Watson’s attitude, telling the listeners that the athlete is in “a positive frame of mind” after recovering from the fracture in his shoulder that sidelined him for much of the 2023 regular season.

Watson has been working out in Los Angeles for much of the offseason under the watchful eye of his doctors.

On the last day of OTAs, Watson threw against the defense for the first time this offseason, uncorking 50-yard passes while running and completing multiple passes deep down the field.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Impressive Browns Rank In ESPN Poll
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' New Offense

18 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Azeez Al-Shaair #2 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass intended for Calvin Austin III #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Calvin Austin Names Browns As His Most Anticipated Matchup

7 hours ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Dustin Hopkins' Contract Extension

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Offers Impressive Rank For Myles Garrett On Top 50 List

12 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Video Reveals How Nick Chubb's Injury Set Him Back

12 hours ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Browns Player Selected In UFL Draft

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Analyst Reveals Impressive Browns Rank In ESPN Poll

13 hours ago

Super Bowl Trophy

Analysts Reveal Surprising Super Bowl Prediction For Browns

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Schedule

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To FanDuel's Ranking For Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Josh Cribbs Reacts To Nick Chubb's Viral Video

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Promise In Viral Video

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Reveals Alternate Helmet Look

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Deshaun Watson In Season Opener

3 days ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns finds a hole in the Miami Dolphins line during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Nick Chubb's Likely Status For Training Camp

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Earns Impressive Rank On ESPN CB List

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Insider Reveals Where Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Contract Negotiations Stand

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) sets up for the play during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Wyatt Teller Compares Deshaun Watson To Super Bowl-Winning QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes 49ers Would Swap Brandon Aiyuk For Amari Cooper

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Outlines His Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

ESPN Ranks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Among Top-10 Linebackers

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Top List Of NFL's Most Expensive Offenses In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Insider Makes A Prediction About Amari Cooper's Contract Situation

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Analyst Questions Browns' Plan For Amari Cooper Contract Talks

4 days ago

Browns Nation