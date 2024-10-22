Insider Reveals Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Status After Injury

The Cleveland Browns have a problem at quarterback now that Deshaun Watson has torn his Achilles and will have season-ending surgery to repair the issue.

With veteran James Winston and second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the only two quarterbacks on the roster, the Browns were forced to look around the league to find a replacement.

Cleveland added Bailey Zappe on Tuesday, a veteran quarterback who can be a serviceable option in short order.

Browns insider Tony Grossi explained why the newest addition to the roster may be expected to play as early as this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

On X, Grossi revealed that Thompson-Robinson is expected to be out for “multiple weeks” as he recovers from his finger injury during the Cincinnati Bengals game this weekend.

Yes, this is more accurate. Still, DTR likely out multiple weeks. https://t.co/J9tPoZOpTk — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 22, 2024

Should Thompson-Robinson not be able to go this weekend, Zappe could be slotted as the No. 2 option behind Winston.

In Sunday’s contest against Cincinnati, Thompson-Robinson was only 11-of-24 passing for 81 yards and two interceptions.

The second-year quarterback also fumbled the ball once in his relief appearance.

Winston had served as the backup quarterback for the first six games of the year, but head coach Kevin Stefanski made a change against the Bengals to install Thompson-Robinson as the backup for the first time this season.

Winston entered the game against Cincinnati in the fourth quarter, finishing the contest five-of-11 passing for 67 yards.

He also threw one touchdown to tight end David Njoku in his brief stint.

The Browns are in the middle of a three-game homestand and hoping to avoid an 0-2 start in the AFC North by beating Baltimore during Week 8.

