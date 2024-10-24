Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett

With the Browns mired in a 1-6 start to the season and with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the year, Cleveland is in a position to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Who the team could part with as it attempts to build a war chest of draft picks is still up in the air as analysts have guessed multiple players on the roster who could command attention over the next two weeks.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes one name that is near and dear to Cleveland will command some attention.

On “The Rich Eisen Show,” Breer named Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as a player the team will get phone calls about after the Browns’ poor start to the year (via X).

“I don’t think it’s a complete hang-up-the-phone, but I think it would take the moon and the stars to go and get him,” Breer said, adding, “I expect teams are going to be calling Cleveland on Myles Garrett.”

Could the #DawgPound really trade Myles Garrett if things continue to go south in Cleveland?@AlbertBreer on how big the move could be:#NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/NYYTqImIGV — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 24, 2024

Still, Breer does not see this as a likely move the Browns will make.

“I don’t think they do it, but I think they will get phone calls on him,” the insider explained.

Breer explained that the “new generation” of general managers is extremely aggressive.

In addition to Myles, Breer added another three players to the list of athletes who could be on teams’ radars for potential trades.

“You see a team like Cleveland, and you call and you say, ‘Is Myles Garrett available, is Denzel Ward available?” Breer said, noting, “So there are the guys that you would see on that roster that would normally be available, maybe your Jack Conklins, your Za’Darius Smiths, but you also ask about would you consider moving on from a franchise-level player like a Garrett.”

