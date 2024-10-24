Ken Dorsey Hints At Where He Will Call Plays From For Browns

To say things haven’t gone as expected for the Cleveland Browns would be a huge understatement.

They’ve only won one game after seven weeks, and their playoff chances are fading.

With Deshaun Watson done for the season, the coaching staff has also made a big change, with Kevin Stefanski finally allowing Ken Dorsey to call the plays.

With that in mind, the Browns offensive coordinator claimed that he was leaning towards calling the plays from the booth (via Mary Kay Cabot).

Of course, this is a matter of preference, and there’s a big case to be made for both approaches.

Some would rather be on the sidelines to get a better feel of the emotions of the game and get a quick look at the opposition’s defense.

The booth, on the other hand, provides a wide and clearer view of what’s actually going on on the field, giving a sort of more tactical edge in that regard.

At the end of the day, all that matters is that the team improves on offense.

If that’s the case, some will be quick to point out whether that has to do with a quarterback change or a play-caller change, but what’s important is that things change.

The team still has a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, although slim.

Dorsey will have more than half of the season to either prove Kevin Stefanski was wrong or right for holding onto play-calling duties for so long.

