Insider Reveals How Browns QB Competition Could Play Out

The Cleveland Browns have to figure out who’s going to be their quarterback.

There’s a strong case to be made for and against the four potential starters, and there’s no clarity yet.

Most reports show that Joe Flacco is in the lead heading into training camp.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will continue to take the same approach as they did in the early stages of the offseason.

“I expect the next week or two to be the same as the spring, from what I was told, continue to get these guys a lot of throws, and then they’ll start to crystallize the depth chart and pecking order,” Fowler said, via ESPN Cleveland.

That’s not necessarily ideal, and they’re wasting a chance to give a new starter valuable reps.

The old saying is that a team that has two quarterbacks doesn’t actually have one, and the Browns have four of them.

They will first need to figure out their plans for the season, whether it be rebuilding or competing for a playoff spot.

If they want to win games, they likely will use Flacco.

But if they want to create something sustainable for the future, then they must give one of the younger players — Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders — a chance.

Yet, all signs point to the Browns’ quarterback of the future not even being in the league right now.

With the 2026 NFL Draft expected to be stacked with quarterback talent, and the Browns having two first-round selections, chances are that whoever gets the nod this season will only be a bridge.

Hopefully, there will be clarity about this situation sooner rather than later, as the Browns can’t afford to wait much longer.

