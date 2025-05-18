Insider Reveals How Browns Will Use Dylan Sampson

The Cleveland Browns knew that there was no such thing as replacing Nick Chubb.

At least, not with just one player.

That’s why they doubled down on their determination to revamp their running game by taking two potential stars at the running back position.

And while his pedigree and draft positioning give Quinshon Judkins an early lead to handle the bulk of the workload out of the backfield, Dylan Sampson should also be in for a big role right out of the gate.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Browns’ coaching staff is quite high on the Tennessee product, and they believe he can be a major factor in the passing game:

“The Browns believe Sampson can be very effective catching passes out of the backfield. Sampson led the SEC in rushing (1,491 yards), carries (258) and TD’s (22). He caught only 20 passes at Tennessee. The Browns believe Sampson’s speed can be a weapon on screens and short passes,” Pluto wrote.

With Kevin Stefanski going back to calling plays on offense, the Browns should revert to being a play-action-heavy team.

That will require having a running back with steady and reliable hands, and Sampson most definitely fits that bill.

If things go well, the Browns could have one of the most electric one-two punches and running back tandems in the league.

They complement one another almost perfectly, and while the team might ride with a ‘hot hand’ approach, they should both have more than enough chances to showcase their skills.

