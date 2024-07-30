Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Insider Reveals How Deshaun Watson Has Looked At Practice

By
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and their fans have been very patient with Deshaun Watson.

Of course, that hasn’t been the case with the rest of the league as – given his controversial case off the field several years ago – some are actively rooting against him.

Watson hasn’t done much to help his case thus far.

He has barely been able to play due to a suspension and multiple injuries, and aside from his last game before getting hurt, he looked far from the superstar he was with the Houston Texans.

That’s why, now more than ever, all eyes will be set on him next season.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland’s “The Real Big Show” reached out to Tony Grossi to pick his brains about Watson’s outlook during training camp.

Grossi stated that Watson had looked great thus far.

Nonetheless, he also urged people not to overreact or over-scrutinize every single movement he makes during training camp, whether it’s positive or negative.

Simply put, Grossi wants to wait until it counts before jumping to any sort of conclusion, which makes perfect sense.

Even so, the clock is ticking for the Clemson product.

The fans already got a taste of how this offense could look with somewhat competent quarterback play, and they will tolerate nothing less from their $220 million quarterback.

The Browns’ fan base is as loyal as it is strong, and they will rally behind their own for as long as they leave it all on the field.

Otherwise, things might get ugly for him.

Grant Delpit Gets Honest About Browns' Schedule This Season
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation