Sunday, December 8, 2024
Josh Cribbs Predicts Winner Of Browns, Steelers Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Former Cleveland Browns player Josh Cribbs celebrates prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are no longer in contention for the AFC North Division title.

However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have valid reasons to play and compete hard on Sunday.

If anything, they would love to make sure their hated rivals don’t get the divisional pennant, either.

That’s why former Browns star Josh Cribbs believes the Browns will play spoiler at Acrisure Stadium.

In the latest edition of his show, he predicted the Browns would sweep the season series against their lifelong divisional rivals.

The Browns got the best of the Steelers in a blizzard on primetime television.

Things will be much more difficult this time around, though.

As divisional games are always a toss-up, the Browns haven’t found much success in Pittsburgh over the years.

Entering today’s game, they’ve dropped 20 straight regular season contests in Pittsburgh.

Their last triumph on their turf was in 2003, and Tim Couch was at quarterback.

The Browns have looked much better with Jameis Winston at the helm, and as volatile as he is, he’s a perennial big-play threat.

Also, even if the Browns’ defense isn’t usually as good on the road as they are at home, Myles Garrett should be very motivated to be at his best in front of T.J. Watt, who’s likely going to reclaim the Defensive Player of the Year award again from him.

