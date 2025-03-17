Insider Reveals If The Browns Have Interest In Joe Milton

The Cleveland Browns have been mostly quiet through the first week of free agency.

Signing Myles Garrett to a long-term extension was their largest move, and they’ve only had a few other signings and trades along the way.

One of their trades was for quarterback Kenny Pickett, dealing Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This wasn’t the quarterback move fans were expecting, as many anticipated the Browns to go after a veteran.

They still could given the amount of time left in the offseason, but at this point, it seems like they’re more than likely interested in taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

Joe Milton’s name has been thrown out there as a potential trade target, but Tony Grossi quickly dismissed that in a recent article.

“I floated the idea of trading for Milton last week with no evidence whatsoever the Browns had interest in doing so. There is no evidence they are discussing it. One drawback would be the cost. Sources closer to the situation than me expect the asking price of the Patriots to be a third-round pick,” Grossi said.

Grossi indicated that the Browns don’t seem to be interested in Milton, mainly due to the projected cost.

Milton had a few opportunities in the NFL last year for the Patriots, which could be the driving factor behind his increased cost in the trade market.

The Browns are looking to gain more draft capital, not lose it, and for a relatively unknown player, this is likely too rich of an asking price.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns attempt to make any other moves ahead of the draft, or if they’ll stand pat with their current roster, being content with what they have.

