Insider Reveals Injury Update On Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season at just 15.2 points per game, and while there is plenty of excitement about all the new quarterbacks and running backs that have been added to the mix this offseason, improvement starts up front.

None of the skill players will be able to put more points on the board without much-needed improvement from an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks in 2024 and paved the way for fewer than 100 yards rushing per game.

A big part of that improvement will have to come from projected starting left tackle Dawand Jones, who, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, is recovering well and participating in offseason work in anticipation of being ready for Week 1.

“Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who suffered a broken fibula in Week 11 against the Saints that required surgery, is back working out in the voluntary offseason program and preparing to start the season at left tackle,” Cabot wrote. “Jones, who missed the last seven games of the season, is at a good weight and poised to pick up where he left off when he started three games at left tackle last season.”

The Browns had enough faith in Jones this offseason to let former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. walk in free agency, as the broken leg and weight concerns weren’t enough to force the Browns to seek an alternative plan at left tackle for 2025 and beyond.

The 2023 4th-round pick out of Ohio State underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in February to correct an issue that bothered him throughout the 2024 season, but it doesn’t sound like that is an issue at this point, and the focus is on the recovery from the broken fibula.

He started nine games at right tackle as a rookie before suffering an MCL injury, so staying healthy in 2025 will be of the utmost priority, so this offense can start clicking again.

