Insider Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Nothing has gone the Cleveland Browns’ way this season.

Most fans and analysts urged the team to bench Deshaun Watson, and now that he’s done for the season with a torn Achilles, they will have no choice but to do so.

Notably, his backup also got hurt in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, forcing Kevin Stefanski to finally give Jameis Winston a chance.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had just been promoted to QB2 before the start of the game, subbed in for Watson in the first half.

He suffered a finger injury and couldn’t finish the game, however.

Even so, it seems like the injury might not be that serious.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the X-rays came back negative, although he’s still waiting for MRI results.

#Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson is awaiting MRI results on the injured middle finger on throwing hand, source tells me. X-ray results were negative. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 21, 2024

Thompson-Robinson completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two picks before leaving the game, so it’s not like he was tearing it up, either.

He added 44 rushing yards.

Winston, on the other hand, completed 5 of 11 passes for 67 yards and a score.

He could give the Browns a better chance to win than Thompson-Robinson at this point in their careers, but that might not be in the team’s best interests.

On the one hand, this could be an audition for Thompson-Robinson to prove whether he’s got what it takes to lead the way for this team in the future, and the coaching staff has always loved him.

On the other, they would be better off losing out the season and securing a top selection in the NFL Draft.

