Insider Reveals Interesting Fact About Browns’ Offense

After the Browns lost their Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans 45-14 to end their 2023 campaign, Cleveland made a change at the offensive coordinator position.

The team hired Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator after the coach – and one-time Browns player – experienced success in Buffalo and Carolina.

Dorsey implemented a three- and four-receiver base offense this offseason, a scheme similar to one quarterback Deshaun Watson ran in Houston when he went to multiple Pro Bowls for his elite play.

The Browns are hoping to recreate that high level of play from Watson in their new offense, but Cleveland perhaps did not show much of its hand during the preseason.

That was evident by the amount of time the team spent in multiple wide receiver sets during their three games this preseason.

NFL insider Warren Sharp shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – how many times each NFL team lined up in three-receiver sets during the preseason, and the results were not what many fans may have predicted.

Cleveland lined up in three-receiver sets only 70 percent of the time, ranking 10th in the league in the formation’s amount of usage this preseason.

usage of 3-WR sets this preseason: 99% – Los Angeles Rams

94% – Atlanta Falcons

83% – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

82% – Indianapolis Colts

81% – Las Vegas Raiders

79% – Washington Commanders

76% – Cincinnati Bengals

75% – Tennessee Titans

74% – Seattle Seahawks

70% – Cleveland Browns… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 27, 2024

While Dorsey helped implement the offense, head coach Kevin Stefanski will continue calling the plays for his squad.

Stefanski revealed that he would call plays this regular season at his initial preseason press conference.

Analysts have predicted Stefanski – who used a “heavy” set with two tight ends in his offensive coordinator days in Minnesota – will blend the two offensive schemes and keep some of his prior sets.

