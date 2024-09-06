Insider Reveals Jedrick Wills’ Likely Status For Season Opener

Cleveland left tackle Jedrick Wills has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered last year in November during the team’s 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Wills underwent surgery in December as he missed more than half of the team’s contests last season.

The start of the 2024 regular season is not looking promising for Wills’ return either, according to insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Wills did not practice again on Thursday.

“Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. walked inside at the start of practice and wasn’t practicing during the early part open to the media,” Cabot wrote on the social medium.

Wills had just returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday and after the practice told members of the media that he would not be starting on Sunday when the team hosts the Dallas Cowboys in both teams’ season-opener.

Cabot concluded with his missed practice on Thursday that Wills will likely be scratched from the lineup for the Browns as he continues to recover from his knee issue.

Wills has been a starter for the Browns since the team selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The fifth-year player has started all 53 games since turning pro at the left tackle position for Cleveland.

His absence has been a significant topic of discussion for analysts as the team does not have a true left tackle on the roster behind the 6-foot-4 offensive lineman.

