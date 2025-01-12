Insider Reveals Latest Update On Browns’ OC Search

The Cleveland Browns have already hired their new offensive line coach.

However, they still haven’t found a new offensive coordinator.

Kevin Stefanski has been quite busy over the past couple of days.

He’s interviewed as many as four candidates for the position already.

Now, according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, he will conduct even more interviews next week before finally making a decision:

“Kevin Stefanski interviewed his first four candidates this week in Browns tight ends coach Tommy Rees, Dolphins quarterbacks coach and pass-game specialist Darrell Bevell, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London and Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger. He will interview a few more candidates early in the week, and then try to hire one of them soon,” Cabot said.

Notably, the Browns’ head coach has not interviewed any prominent names so far, and that is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

If anything, reports state that he will have more responsibility, power, and freedom to run the offense than he’s ever had before.

That’s why the word ‘assistant’ will suit whoever he hires as his new offensive coordinator.

Most reports state that he will likely return to calling plays, which has always been his desire and main objective.

Stefanski’s offense has always been better with an established running game, and if the Browns can fix their offensive line issues, that might be the case again next season.

Needless to say, it will also have plenty to do with the quarterback position.

The team has to decide whether to pursue a veteran in free agency or roll the dice on a prospect in the NFL Draft.

Whatever they decide to do, it will most likely be Stefanski’s call, and that should have been the case since they hired him as the team’s head coach five years ago.

