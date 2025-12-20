Browns Nation

Saturday, December 20, 2025
Insider Reveals Major Update About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year who has done great things during his career, including for the Browns. But after a very disappointing season, his time leading Cleveland might be coming to an end.

However, nothing is set in stone. Plus, if Stefanski does leave the Browns, he probably won’t be unemployed for long.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there has been “no final decision” about Stefanski’s future with the Browns, and ownership is still weighing all its options.

Additionally, other teams might be ready to pick Stefanski up if the Browns cast him aside.

“If Jimmy Haslam decides to move on, they mention that Stefanski would be a top candidate on the market.”

Even with his accolades and knowledge of the game, there is very little excuse for a 6-25 record over the last two seasons.

Most coaches in this position would be out of a job at this point, but the Browns have been hesitant to make a big move with Stefanski. Perhaps that is because they are considering the fact that he was handed a questionable roster, one that got hit with injury after injury.

Expectations were modest for this team coming into the season, but the Browns have still fallen short. It’s not surprising that Stefanski’s job is on the line, but the fact that he hasn’t been fired yet shows that the Browns’ owners have faith in the man, and they will not make this decision lightly.

Browns Nation