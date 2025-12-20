Insider Predicts Rough Day For Browns On Sunday

The 3-11 Cleveland Browns have a tough game coming up with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. On the other side, Buffalo has won three in a row and still has aspirations of winning the AFC East if it can run the table.

The Browns are staring down the barrel of a second consecutive 3-14 campaign, and if things are going to be different next year, this team has to show some fight down the stretch. Players and coaches are playing for their jobs, but despite all that motivation, one insider still predicts a rough day for the Browns on Sunday.

During a recent episode of The Daily Grossi with ESPN Cleveland, Grossi spoke about quarterback Shedeur Sanders and this team’s chances of a bounce-back performance against Buffalo.

Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t see things going Cleveland’s way.

“I think Buffalo will jump on them early, and the Browns will be behind the 8-ball. And, of course, Shedeur will throw too many times. The recipe for losing is so obvious, and they fall trap to it all the time. I’ll be surprised if this is a competitive game.”

The best way to beat the Bills is to control the ball and keep it out of Josh Allen’s hands, and the best way for them to do that is to run the ball successfully and put pressure on Allen as much as possible to get him off the field. Myles Garrett is one sack away from tying the single-season record of 22.5, and there would be no better player for him to break the record against than the reigning MVP.

Cleveland has gotten behind big many times this season, and if the Browns do the same against the Bills, there likely isn’t a path to recovery.

Setting the tone early is imperative, and if Quinshon Judkins and Garrett can start off hot, perhaps the Browns can pull off a miracle.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Could Make 'Embarrassing' Move In 2026