Insider Casts Doubt On Popular Browns Draft Target

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 6 pick in next month’s draft, which means they will have a chance to take a blue-chip talent.

For months now, wide receiver Carnell Tate has been tied to the Browns, and many people believe the team will select him with their No. 6 pick.

But speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Daniel Oyefusi commented on Tate, saying that the best players in this year’s draft are on defense.

Because of this, Oyefusi suggested that the Browns could trade down in the draft in the first round.

“I wouldn’t [lock in Carnell Tate at no. 6] just yet. I was out there in Columbus. Got a chance to see him in person for the first time. He looked as advertised. He looked what the scouting reports said—really smooth and athletic. The real interesting dynamic is the true blue-chip prospects outside of Jerimiyah Love are all on defense. The Browns are sitting in a spot at 6th where those players on defense are a tier above the offensive players,” Oyefusi said.

"The real interesting dynamic is the true blue chip prospects outside of Jerimiyah Love are all on defense. The Browns are sitting in a spot at 6th where those players on defense are a tier above the offensive players." 📞@DanielOyefusi says why he's hesitant to take Carnell… pic.twitter.com/2UPKHzWQxg — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 26, 2026

Throughout this draft process, the Browns have already shown a lot of interest in positions such as wide receiver and offensive tackle. They’ve brought in players such as Germie Bernard, Carnell Tate, and Denzel Boston on pre-draft visits.

Trading down from the No. 6 pick could become an attractive option, especially if it allows them to acquire additional draft capital while still targeting players who better fit their needs.

Cleveland’s high pick is valuable, and many teams would be interested in moving up. But that does not necessarily mean this particular draft aligns perfectly with what the Browns need most. If their defense were a weakness, selecting one of the top defensive prospects would be an easy decision. Instead, they need offense.

That reality could force the Browns to take a step back and reevaluate their strategy. Whether that leads to a trade down or a shift in priorities, Cleveland will need to carefully weigh value versus need when they are on the clock.

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