Insider Reveals Who Could Open 2026 As Browns Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns have been busy since their season ended, making several coaching changes to hopefully change the tides of their organization in 2026 and beyond. While they’ve made several decisions, including hiring Todd Monken as their head coach, one decision left on the table is regarding their starting quarterback.

Monken has already indicated that Shedeur Sanders is not guaranteed to be their Week 1 starter, which leaves the door open for someone to take over as QB1. A recent article from Mary Kay Cabot indicates that Deshaun Watson could be that someone, given his recent communication and excitement of having Monken in the building, despite his not playing in an NFL game since 2024.

“The two men have already communicated, and are eager to work together once the offseason program begins in April. In the meantime, Watson began working out with his private trainer in South Florida on Monday, and will begin throwing on Wednesday with his private quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery and possibly some Browns receivers, a source said,” Cabot wrote.

It appears that Watson has already started his offseason training program with a private coach and seems more anxious than he has in some time to get back on the field and show what he can do. Watson, of course, was the recipient of the largest guaranteed contract in league history at the time of signing, but he hasn’t done anything close to what the Browns were expecting of him.

Injuries and off-field controversy have held him back over the past few years, but if Cabot’s report is true, Watson might be ready to re-take his spot as QB1 for this organization. This could be an exciting prospect for Browns fans, given his contract, but they also need to remember how he’s looked when he has been on the field.

In the 19 games he’s played for the Browns since joining the team, Watson has won nine, throwing 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. To this point, he hasn’t looked close to how he did earlier in his career with the Houston Texans, when he was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

This will certainly be an interesting situation to monitor as the season gets closer, but if this is any indication, the Browns’ quarterback competition starts now.

