New Prediction Adds Twist To Browns QB Plans

The Cleveland Browns only have a few months to decide what they are going to do in this year’s NFL draft. Will they pick an offensive line prospect, or will they choose to add even more talent to their quarterback room? Writing for The Athletic, Zac Jackson predicted that the Browns will use the draft to acquire a QB.

He didn’t guarantee who it’ll be – Ty Simpson from Alabama, Garrett Nussmeier from LSU, and Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss could all get the nod – but Jackson believes Cleveland is aiming for another quarterback.

“I predict the team will use this year’s draft to add another eventual competitor to the mix. Maybe Sanders will win the job, or maybe a 2026 draft pick like Alabama’s Ty Simpson, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier or Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss will eventually become Cleveland’s 43rd starting quarterback since 1999,” Jackson wrote.

Even though Jackson thinks the Browns could choose a QB in the draft, that doesn’t add much clarity to what the team is going to do with Shedeur Sanders. But if this prediction is true, he will have competition for the starting position and will have to fight to prove himself over the new recruits.

Simpson, Nussmeier, and Chambliss have all been getting buzz on the draft market, with Simpson’s name probably receiving the most attention. He has excellent throwing ability and is able to improvise in the pocket. His youthful strength and on-field strategy are all features that could make him one of the most sought-after young players in the draft.

Nussmeier entered the latest season with a lot of excitement around him, although that has softened a bit after appearing in just nine games. Still, he remains a major quarterback prospect due to his quick release and confidence as a thrower.

And then there is Chambliss, who has dual-threat ability and has been viewed as a potential Day 2 pick for several teams. He has promise, and the Browns might be able to use a lower pick to get him.

No matter what they do in the draft, the Browns will still have many questions that need answering. Would any of these rookies become the starting quarterback next season, or would they be playing backup behind Sanders or someone else, like Deshaun Watson?

