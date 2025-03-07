Insider Reveals The Only Scenario In Which Nick Chubb Could Return To Browns

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb are most likely heading in opposite directions.

It seems like the team isn’t willing to meet his salary demands, whatever they might be, and they’re comfortable with him testing the free-agent market.

Even so, there’s still a slim chance that he could be back next season.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, the Browns could opt to bring him back if there’s absolutely no market for him.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that they could sign him to a minimum deal if he doesn’t find any other suitor.

“It would be that there’s just no market for him in free agency and he comes back and pretty much plays like he did last year for the minimum,” Grossi said.

Chubb was one of the best running backs in the game just a couple of years ago.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen how quickly things can change in the league.

At this point in his career, coming off injuries and with so many young and cheap running backs set to be available, Chubb might have a tough time finding a lucrative deal.

Then again, if he wants to finish his career with the Browns and the money makes sense, there’s still a small chance the team decides to keep the fans at ease by keeping him around.

Needless to say, those are a lot of ‘ifs.’

