Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns Fans

New Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Jameis Winston made headlines after Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when he spoke passionately in his postgame media session about Deshaun Watson’s injury and how it was unacceptable for fans to cheer for it.

Winston cleared things up this week after having time to calm down and realize the full magnitude of the situation, and he had some strong and heartfelt words for his fanbase.

In a YouTube short shared by Cleveland.com, Winston said he loves how passionate this fanbase is, but said “I just know there’s a way to do things and there’s a way not to do things, and I’m not saying that every fan made that decision to act in that way, so if you are concerned about that, just pull up to the game and let’s show up…Whatever you feel, let it be felt, but we need you. I think it’s so important when you have a storied fanbase to support their team, and I know we cannot do it without them.”

There are few players who can hit you right in the feels quite like Jameis does when he speaks, and one would expect this team will be ready to run through a brick wall for him when taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and he wants the fanbase to follow suit.

It has been a depressing first seven games with Watson’s offense looking as anemic as ever, but Winston is a different type of player and could be the spark this team needed, just like Joe Flacco was last year.

