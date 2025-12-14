Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Update About Bubba Ventrone’s Future

Insider Reveals Update About Bubba Ventrone’s Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals Update About Bubba Ventrone’s Future
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the best defensive units in the league this season. The same cannot be said of the offense, and definitely not of the special teams unit.

While the offensive struggles aren’t necessarily a surprise at this point, all things considered, there was no reason this team should struggle this much with special teams. Considering that, plenty of fans have called for Bubba Ventrone to be fired.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, however, that may not be the case.

In her latest column, she reported that the team will probably give him a chance to make his case and assess whether this year’s issues were roster-related:

“My guess is that the Browns will sit down with him after the season to get some answers on the issues, and a plan for 2026. Hopefully Ventrone will get a chance to prove that this season was an anomaly, and that the kicking teams will be better in 2026 when the Browns upgrade the return game, and have more experienced players on the unit. If the decision-makers agree that Ventrone was dealt a tough hand this season, they’ll give him a chance to get it right. I know he’s well thought-of in the organization,” Cabot wrote.

Ventrone, a former special teams star himself, was supposed to be a guru in those matters. So far, that hasn’t been the case at all. This isn’t the first time the Browns have struggled with special teams under his command, although it’s certainly been the worst.

This team has given up multiple scores on special teams, and while the kicker situation seems to be better, this unit has shown no signs of confidence or reliability whatsoever. Roster issues aside, that’s ultimately on the coach.

There’s plenty of uncertainty regarding the Browns’ coaching situation as a whole.

But if Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry continue to trust Kevin Stefanski, there might not be many changes in the coaching staff, regardless of how much the fans would certainly rather see the team go through a bit of an overhaul.

NEXT:  LeBron James Predicts Winner Of Browns-Bears Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on April 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Predicts Winner Of Browns-Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Cleveland Browns hold a sign in support of their team in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Names Browns’ Best Rookie This Season
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans For Dillon Gabriel In 2026
Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
Insider Says Browns Still Plan To Pursue QB In Draft
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns drops to pass in the first half during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders Is Quietly Elevating Another Rookie’s Game
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Former Scout Says Recent Shedeur Sanders Hype Is ‘Unmerited’
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation