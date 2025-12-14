Insider Reveals Update About Bubba Ventrone’s Future

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the best defensive units in the league this season. The same cannot be said of the offense, and definitely not of the special teams unit.

While the offensive struggles aren’t necessarily a surprise at this point, all things considered, there was no reason this team should struggle this much with special teams. Considering that, plenty of fans have called for Bubba Ventrone to be fired.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, however, that may not be the case.

In her latest column, she reported that the team will probably give him a chance to make his case and assess whether this year’s issues were roster-related:

“My guess is that the Browns will sit down with him after the season to get some answers on the issues, and a plan for 2026. Hopefully Ventrone will get a chance to prove that this season was an anomaly, and that the kicking teams will be better in 2026 when the Browns upgrade the return game, and have more experienced players on the unit. If the decision-makers agree that Ventrone was dealt a tough hand this season, they’ll give him a chance to get it right. I know he’s well thought-of in the organization,” Cabot wrote.

Ventrone, a former special teams star himself, was supposed to be a guru in those matters. So far, that hasn’t been the case at all. This isn’t the first time the Browns have struggled with special teams under his command, although it’s certainly been the worst.

This team has given up multiple scores on special teams, and while the kicker situation seems to be better, this unit has shown no signs of confidence or reliability whatsoever. Roster issues aside, that’s ultimately on the coach.

There’s plenty of uncertainty regarding the Browns’ coaching situation as a whole.

But if Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry continue to trust Kevin Stefanski, there might not be many changes in the coaching staff, regardless of how much the fans would certainly rather see the team go through a bit of an overhaul.

NEXT:

LeBron James Predicts Winner Of Browns-Bears Game