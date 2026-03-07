Insider Reveals Update About Joel Bitonio’s Status

The clock is winding down for Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio. The team has given him more time to figure out what his future holds, but he will have to make an important decision very soon.

Calling into 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot was asked about what’s next for Bitonio. Cleveland recently delayed a void date deadline for Bitonio to decide what he will do, but the new deadline is right around the corner.

Cabot said she isn’t sure which direction Bitonio will take, but her gut tells her he may not be coming back to the Browns.

“I’m not really sure…I guess it feels, to me, like maybe he’s not coming back just based on his reaction when we talked to him about retiring at the end of the season. But, sometimes when you put a little space between the end of the season…the new coach comes in,” Cabot said.

"I'm not really sure…I guess it feels, to me, like maybe he's not coming back just based on his reaction when we talked to him about retiring at the end of the season. But, sometimes when you put a little space between the end of the season…the new coach comes in…" 🚨… pic.twitter.com/nNoZS7GHF3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 7, 2026

Bitonio has been very open about the choices before him. He has publicly stated that he is considering retirement after his 12 years with the Browns. For their part, the team has made it clear that they would welcome him with open arms if he wants to spend another season in Cleveland.

Bitonio has been a huge part of the team, but he hasn’t achieved all his goals. The Browns have only gone to the postseason twice during his lengthy career, and he has had just a single playoff victory. Surely, he would like to come back and find more success with Cleveland before he hangs up his jersey, but he has to do what is best for his body and his family.

When the season came to an end, it seemed like retirement was very likely. But now Bitonio has had some time off, and perhaps he feels in good enough shape to make another run with the Browns.

He could also decide to try his luck with a different team, perhaps one that has had playoff success recently. That seems less likely, however, due to his age and loyalty to the Browns.

Whatever he decides, he will need to make a judgment call soon.

The deadline has been pushed back once, but it cannot be delayed any longer.

NEXT:

Insider Urges Browns To Pursue Veteran QB In Free Agency