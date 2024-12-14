Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 14, 2024
Insider Reveals Update On David Njoku’s Status For Sunday’s Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much left to play for over the rest of the 2024 NFL season as they are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Instead, the Browns are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though right now the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are the favorites to claim it.

Cleveland can still make an impact in the AFC playoff race as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

The Chiefs haven’t been nearly as good as their record suggests, so the Browns could make it a more intriguing matchup than it appears.

However, Cleveland could be without a key offensive piece, as tight end David Njoku is dealing with a hamstring injury and is considered questionable.

It appears Cleveland is harboring some optimism regarding Njoku as it has yet to rule him out or make a roster move.

“The Browns didn’t elevate practice squad tight end Tre’ McKitty on Saturday, meaning they might still be holding out hope that tight end David Njoku (hamstring) can play. Njoku hasn’t practiced all week, but wasn’t ruled out. He said Friday his hamstring was tight, but he still had 48 hours to try to recover,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote.

Njoku has been a bright spot in the passing game and would be in line for another big day against a Kansas City defense that struggles to defend tight ends.

For now, Njoku appears to be a true game-time decision and his status will be worth monitoring.

