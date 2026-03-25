© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, March 25, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Says He’s ‘All In’ On Browns QB

Hanford Dixon Says He’s ‘All In’ On Browns QB

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Hanford Dixon Says He’s ‘All In’ On Browns QB
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

If the Cleveland Browns had to pick a starting quarterback today, it might be Shedeur Sanders’ job by default. With Deshaun Watson more than a season removed from his last NFL action, and Dillon Gabriel having some physical limitations, Sanders could be the best choice, despite his underwhelming rookie season.

With no one else likely to join the fray at this point, the open competition that new head coach Todd Monken plans to hold this preseason could turn out to be moot. So, if it looks like it’s Sanders’ job to lose, there’s no harm in getting on that bandwagon early.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently said he’s “all in” on the Browns’ second-year QB, but he’d like a fallback plan, just in case.

“I’m sold on Shedeur, but I also realized that in the NFL, a lot of things can happen, so you have to have someone that’s ready to step in if something happens to Shedeur. I’m all in on Shedeur Sanders,” Dixon said.

The range of outcomes for Sanders is as wide as any player’s in the NFL. He could become a viable starting quarterback who someday may legitimately earn a Pro Bowl selection, or he could perform so poorly that he gets released before this season begins and never signs with another NFL team.

Watson, for his part, is virtually guaranteed a spot on the roster, thanks to the salary ramifications of his historic contract. However, those obligations are about to ease, so if the Browns really want to finally part with him, making him their starter for just one year doesn’t make much sense. Then, if he does win the job and plays at a high level, they may be forced to find a way to keep him.

It’s possible the Browns could have a third go-round with Joshua Dobbs, who would be an interesting addition to the mix, at least as far as the backup role is concerned. If Sanders is willing, the well-liked veteran could be a worthwhile mentor as he navigates his first full season as a starter, or be a competent replacement if he falters or gets injured.

As Dixon said, a lot of things can happen, but for now, it looks like either Watson or Sanders will be Cleveland’s Week 1 quarterback in 2026.

NEXT:  Browns Urged To Consider Key Position With Top Pick
Mike Battaglino
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation