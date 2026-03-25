Hanford Dixon Says He’s ‘All In’ On Browns QB

If the Cleveland Browns had to pick a starting quarterback today, it might be Shedeur Sanders’ job by default. With Deshaun Watson more than a season removed from his last NFL action, and Dillon Gabriel having some physical limitations, Sanders could be the best choice, despite his underwhelming rookie season.

With no one else likely to join the fray at this point, the open competition that new head coach Todd Monken plans to hold this preseason could turn out to be moot. So, if it looks like it’s Sanders’ job to lose, there’s no harm in getting on that bandwagon early.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently said he’s “all in” on the Browns’ second-year QB, but he’d like a fallback plan, just in case.

“I’m sold on Shedeur, but I also realized that in the NFL, a lot of things can happen, so you have to have someone that’s ready to step in if something happens to Shedeur. I’m all in on Shedeur Sanders,” Dixon said.

Were you upset the Browns didn't land one of the top free agent QBs like Kyler Murray? #DawgPound "I'm all in on Shedeur Sanders." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/5Lb4oQvfjM — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 24, 2026

The range of outcomes for Sanders is as wide as any player’s in the NFL. He could become a viable starting quarterback who someday may legitimately earn a Pro Bowl selection, or he could perform so poorly that he gets released before this season begins and never signs with another NFL team.

Watson, for his part, is virtually guaranteed a spot on the roster, thanks to the salary ramifications of his historic contract. However, those obligations are about to ease, so if the Browns really want to finally part with him, making him their starter for just one year doesn’t make much sense. Then, if he does win the job and plays at a high level, they may be forced to find a way to keep him.

It’s possible the Browns could have a third go-round with Joshua Dobbs, who would be an interesting addition to the mix, at least as far as the backup role is concerned. If Sanders is willing, the well-liked veteran could be a worthwhile mentor as he navigates his first full season as a starter, or be a competent replacement if he falters or gets injured.

As Dixon said, a lot of things can happen, but for now, it looks like either Watson or Sanders will be Cleveland’s Week 1 quarterback in 2026.

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Browns Urged To Consider Key Position With Top Pick