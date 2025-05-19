Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Firm Stance On QB Rumors

Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Firm Stance On QB Rumors

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Firm Stance On QB Rumors
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have more quarterbacks than they need right now.

There aren’t enough reps for everybody, and using an additional roster spot on a fourth quarterback might not be the wisest decision.

That’s why it feels like it’s just a matter of time before they move on from one of their signal-callers.

However, that won’t be the case right now.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will go with all four quarterbacks until roster cutdown day on August 27:

“The Browns have no plans to trade any of their quarterbacks at this point. They’re intent on conducting this four-way quarterback competition and having the QBs bring out the best in each other. By roster cutdown day on Aug. 27, they will be prepared to part with at least one of the quarterbacks. Which one will be determined by the competition, and how their depth chart order shakes out,” Cabot wrote.

There’s a strong case to be made for and against every option.

Joe Flacco gives them their best chance to win right now, but he doesn’t offer any sort of long-term upside, and he’s two years older than he was when he led the team to the playoffs.

Kenny Pickett is young and experienced, and unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns seem to believe in him.

Then again, his upside seems limited, and he hasn’t looked good early in his career.

The Browns were reportedly quite high on Dillon Gabriel, and they believe he can efficiently run their offense.

Unfortunately, he’s not tall enough, and he’s a lefty.

Last but not least, Shedeur Sanders is a good decision-maker and a confident player.

Other than that, he doesn’t bring much to the table, and he comes with plenty of unwanted attention.

This will continue to be the biggest storyline around the team, and it will be interesting to see what decision they make.

NEXT:  Browns Reportedly Gave 'Marching Orders' To Top Draft Pick
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation