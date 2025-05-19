Browns Are Reportedly Taking A Firm Stance On QB Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have more quarterbacks than they need right now.

There aren’t enough reps for everybody, and using an additional roster spot on a fourth quarterback might not be the wisest decision.

That’s why it feels like it’s just a matter of time before they move on from one of their signal-callers.

However, that won’t be the case right now.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will go with all four quarterbacks until roster cutdown day on August 27:

“The Browns have no plans to trade any of their quarterbacks at this point. They’re intent on conducting this four-way quarterback competition and having the QBs bring out the best in each other. By roster cutdown day on Aug. 27, they will be prepared to part with at least one of the quarterbacks. Which one will be determined by the competition, and how their depth chart order shakes out,” Cabot wrote.

There’s a strong case to be made for and against every option.

Joe Flacco gives them their best chance to win right now, but he doesn’t offer any sort of long-term upside, and he’s two years older than he was when he led the team to the playoffs.

Kenny Pickett is young and experienced, and unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns seem to believe in him.

Then again, his upside seems limited, and he hasn’t looked good early in his career.

The Browns were reportedly quite high on Dillon Gabriel, and they believe he can efficiently run their offense.

Unfortunately, he’s not tall enough, and he’s a lefty.

Last but not least, Shedeur Sanders is a good decision-maker and a confident player.

Other than that, he doesn’t bring much to the table, and he comes with plenty of unwanted attention.

This will continue to be the biggest storyline around the team, and it will be interesting to see what decision they make.

