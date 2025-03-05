Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Rich Eisen Reveals Rumor He Heard About Browns' No. 2 Pick

Rich Eisen Reveals Rumor He Heard About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The New Heights)

 

The Cleveland Browns are getting closer to making a decision in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the No. 2 overall pick in hand, the Browns can make their franchise better for the foreseeable future with the right pick, but the wrong pick could send them spiraling down another frustrating path.

There are so many opinions out there about what the Browns are going to do, but only the front office truly understands what their plan will be.

Connected individuals like Rich Eisen have a better idea than the average fan, and he seems convinced that the Browns are going to take a quarterback with the No.2 pick.

In a recent segment of his show, Eisen said that he heard the Browns’ chances of taking a quarterback are “100%.”

With their past woes behind them at the position, especially during the draft, the Browns will need to take a deep breath and trust their scouting process.

Whether it’s Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, or someone else, the Browns’ quarterback room is about to add an exciting player, at least, if Eisen’s intel is correct.

If the Browns go in this direction, it will be interesting to see how they surround a rookie quarterback, as their offensive skill-position players aren’t exactly viewed as the best in the league.

Only time will tell how the Browns will perform in 2025 and beyond, but fans are ready for some big changes to be made.

The draft presents endless possibilities for teams to mold their future, which is why it’s one of the biggest events of the year.

