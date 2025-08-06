Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has shifted dramatically as injuries opened unexpected doors for players buried on the depth chart.

What started as a crowded room with established veterans has become an opportunity for rookies to make their mark.

Shedeur Sanders finds himself in that exact position after spending most of camp as the fourth-string option.

With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries and Joe Flacco expected to rest, Sanders steps into the spotlight alongside newcomer Tyler Huntley.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently discussed Sanders’ current standing during an appearance on Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan.

“The injuries sort of create a scenario where they’ll get an extended look at Shedeur. He’s still behind. He’s caught up some. I would put the chance that he’s starting the season opener as microscopic, but if he looks good, maybe he earns some more reps in 11-on-11 work, in camp. That’s really how it’s gonna happen,” Breer said.

According to reports, the fifth-round pick from Colorado will get his chance to start Friday night’s preseason opener against Carolina.

Sanders has faced plenty of challenges since arriving in Berea. Despite throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns at Colorado last season, he slipped in the draft process.

Limited practice reps and recent arm soreness have made his transition more difficult.

Sanders possesses the poise and accuracy that intrigued the coaching staff during the draft process. Friday night represents his best chance to showcase those skills in game action.

A strong showing could elevate his position on the depth chart. A poor performance might keep him in the developmental role the team originally envisioned.

The door has cracked open slightly for Sanders. Now he needs to prove he deserves to walk through it.

