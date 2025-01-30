Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Thursday, January 30, 2025
Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing From Teams About Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they will have the opportunity to get a potential difference-maker for their organization.

Notably, the jury has been out on Shedeur Sanders for a while now.

On the one hand, he’s one of the best quarterback prospects in this class, although the class isn’t that impressive.

On the other hand, some are worried about the impact that might come with Deion Sanders looming around any organization that takes him.

That, according to NFL Draft scout Matt Miller, shouldn’t be a concern anymore.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Miller revealed that he had already talked to three teams picking in the top six that had met with Sanders.

He said that the young signal-caller has been adamant in letting them know he’s his own man and is trying to separate himself from his father’s allure.

Miller added that Sanders, who was very protective of Shedeur and Travis Hunter during their days in college, has also stated that it’s better for them to do their own thing at this point in the process.

Of course, Sanders knows a thing or two about the NFL business, and like all fathers, he must feel like he also knows what’s best for his son.

But at the end of the day, he won’t be the one taking the shots or dealing with the media.

Shedeur is a grown man, and it’s time for him to leave the nest.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation