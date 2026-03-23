Insider Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Must Prove In 2026

The 2026 NFL season hasn’t even started, but some people are already speaking about what will come after that. For the Cleveland Browns, any conversation about their future has to include talk of their quarterback situation.

While appearing on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about Shedeur Sanders and what he must do with the Browns in 2026. He believes that Sanders will get plenty of chances to prove himself in the new season. If he doesn’t prove himself, there is a very good chance that the Browns will target a brand-new quarterback in next year’s draft.

Grossi agreed that Sanders will have to show a “Drake Maye-like” leap in his second season in order to avoid his team looking for a different QB.

“I think Shedeur will get enough games. They’ll be able to make an evaluation. The record has to be such that getting one of those quarterbacks is going to be difficult. At least 9-8,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks Shedeur Sanders would need a "Drake Maye like" jump in year 2 for the Browns to NOT draft a QB in the 1st round of 2027. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/H1UAuZ0vKr — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 23, 2026

As of right now, there is growing speculation that Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel will all battle it out during training camp to earn the starting job. The organization is still evaluating its options and trying to determine which direction makes the most sense with the talent currently on the roster.

Next year’s draft (2027) is expected to be loaded with quarterback talent, which could make things even more enticing for the Browns if they aren’t totally satisfied with the situation.

His second season will be critical. If he takes a meaningful step forward, he could solidify himself as the long-term answer. If not, Cleveland may be forced to explore other options and move in a different direction at quarterback.

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Browns Re-Sign Tight End For 2026 Season