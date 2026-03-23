© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Monday, March 23, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Must Prove In 2026

Insider Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Must Prove In 2026

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Insider Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Must Prove In 2026
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 16: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on November 16, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 2026 NFL season hasn’t even started, but some people are already speaking about what will come after that. For the Cleveland Browns, any conversation about their future has to include talk of their quarterback situation.

While appearing on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about Shedeur Sanders and what he must do with the Browns in 2026. He believes that Sanders will get plenty of chances to prove himself in the new season. If he doesn’t prove himself, there is a very good chance that the Browns will target a brand-new quarterback in next year’s draft.

Grossi agreed that Sanders will have to show a “Drake Maye-like” leap in his second season in order to avoid his team looking for a different QB.

“I think Shedeur will get enough games.  They’ll be able to make an evaluation. The record has to be such that getting one of those quarterbacks is going to be difficult. At least 9-8,” Grossi said.

As of right now,  there is growing speculation that Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel will all battle it out during training camp to earn the starting job. The organization is still evaluating its options and trying to determine which direction makes the most sense with the talent currently on the roster.

Next year’s draft (2027) is expected to be loaded with quarterback talent, which could make things even more enticing for the Browns if they aren’t totally satisfied with the situation.

His second season will be critical. If he takes a meaningful step forward, he could solidify himself as the long-term answer. If not, Cleveland may be forced to explore other options and move in a different direction at quarterback.

NEXT:  Browns Re-Sign Tight End For 2026 Season
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation