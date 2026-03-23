Browns Re-Sign Tight End For 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves to fill out their roster heading toward the 2026 NFL Draft. Their latest signing is a reunion with one of their tight ends, though it may not be the one fans once were hoping for.

With veteran David Njoku leaving this offseason as a free agent, the Browns signed Jack Stoll of the New Orleans Saints. Though not close to the receiving threat that Njoku was, Stoll can provide a better blocking complement to leading pass catcher Harold Fannin Jr.

Now, the Browns have further bolstered the position by re-signing tight end Blake Whiteheart for the 2026 season.

“Bringing back a big part of our tight end room! We’ve re-signed TE Blake Whiteheart,” the team posted on X.

Bringing back a big part of our tight end room! We've re-signed TE Blake Whiteheart 📰 Read more: https://t.co/9xz6fbvCKB pic.twitter.com/qhjP9ewHxB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 23, 2026

Whiteheart has played the past two seasons for the Browns after beginning his NFL career in 2023 as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. A former practice squad member for Cleveland, he appeared in all 17 games last season and started four.

The majority of his snaps have come on special teams, but in 2024, he did have six receptions for 51 yards and his only NFL touchdown. Last year, he made just two catches for four yards despite playing in six more games.

With new head coach Todd Monken likely to employ the multiple tight end sets that worked so well when he was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, Stoll and Whiteheart should have big roles in Cleveland’s offense, with Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn as potential depth players.

The primary tight end receiving target will remain Fannin, who, as a rookie, led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches. His emergence allowed the Browns to move on from Njoku, who was a fixture on the team during his nine seasons.

With a rebuilt offensive line that includes newcomers Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, plus returnees Teven Jenkins and Dawand Jones, the offense seems to be taking shape. Now, the Browns can turn their focus to filling it out with a wide receiver, likely at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cleveland’s acquisitions have been made with a purpose this offseason, which is a good sign heading into Monken’s first season.

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