Insider Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Needs To Change On Sunday

Shedeur Sanders could have a great game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and it’ll give him a chance to get even more comfortable in his role as starting quarterback. He certainly has notes about what he needs to improve and is surely hearing suggestions and guidance from his coaches, team, and fans.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot talked about Sanders’ approach for Sunday’s game and listed what he needs to work on.

“He needs to trust what he’s seeing. He needs to become a little bit more of the point guard,” Cabot said.

Cabot, like many others, feels that Sanders simply needs more time to truly embrace the responsibility and opportunity given to him. But he also needs to believe in himself.

He needs to feel secure in his skills and abilities, which will manifest in him moving fast and also connecting with the rest of his offensive line more. On top of that, he also needs to believe that the men in his lineup will be there for him, so there are no more missteps and missed catches.

A game like this one could be a major boost to Sanders’ morale. So far, his time as the starting QB has been decidedly mixed, but the Browns are odds-on favorites to beat the Titans this Sunday, which means Sanders could find new success.

If he trusts himself, his teammates, and the plans they are putting into effect, Browns fans might see Sanders playing with a newfound level of stability, speed, and confidence.

And that could help him for the rest of the season and perhaps guarantee his spot as the starting quarterback next year, too.

For a number of reasons, this game is an important one not only for the Browns but for their young rookie.

