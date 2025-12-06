Skip Bayless Shares Eye-Opening Shedeur Sanders Prediction

For the last few weeks, analysts and fans have been saying that Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns needs to prove himself. Every new game is another chance for him to show what he’s capable of and confirm that he’s ready to be a full-time starting quarterback.

Once again, people are claiming that’s the case for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

While speaking on The Arena: Gridion, Skip Bayless said a Cleveland win will allow Sanders to keep his job and predicted an impressive stat line.

“I got Shedeur going 15 of 25 in the snow, for 205, two touchdowns, I’ll give him one interception,” Bayless said.

What do you expect from Shedeur Sanders in his 3rd start with the #Browns?

Bayless thinks Sanders will have a good game and also believes the Browns will walk away with a victory. And if they don’t, he says that spells serious trouble for Sanders.

If the Browns are overtaken by the Titans, Bayless states that might be the end of Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel could be thrust back into the position of starting quarterback. He believes this game is make-or-break for Sanders and everything is on the line.

There is no doubt that a loss to the Titans would be very disheartening. The Browns are the favorites to win and are considered the superior team.

This is perhaps Sanders’ best chance to take even more control of his team after his previous two starts. It’s an opportunity to claim success, push himself, build stronger chemistry, and also get a big morale boost.

Bayless and many others are expecting serious production from Sanders on Sunday, which could then propel him into a very encouraging string of games before the end of the season, even though the Browns are missing the playoffs.

