Insider Reveals When Dawand Jones Will Return For Browns

For the second straight season, Cleveland offensive lineman Dawand Jones ended the year on the Browns’ Injured Reserve (IR) list due to an injury.

Last year, Jones was sidelined for the team’s final seven games after suffering a fractured ankle against the New Orleans Saints in November.

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle has been rehabbing that injury this offseason, and little information about his availability for the 2025 campaign has been shared.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot changed that fact, revealing this week when Jones is expected to return for Cleveland in 2025.

“A source said he’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. That’s great news for the Browns, because he’s slated to replace Jedrick Wills Jr. as the full-time starting left tackle,” Cabot said.

Jones started eight games last year for the Browns, giving him 17 total NFL starts over his first two seasons.

He began the 2024 season as a starter for the Browns, yielding that position to Wills in Week 6.

Jones’ time as a reserve did not last long as Wills was out of the starting lineup before the Baltimore Ravens’ contest.

Wills made his infamous “business decision” comments about taking himself out of the starting lineup before the Ravens game, remarks that did not sit well with the Browns’ fanbase.

Jones returned to the starting lineup as the team’s left tackle, staying in that role until his injury against the Saints.

Since entering the NFL, Jones has played both the right and left tackle positions due to injuries to the Browns’ offensive linemen.

