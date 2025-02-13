Insider Reveals When Joel Bitonio Will Likely Make Retirement Decision

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in the eye of a potential storm as two of their cornerstone players could be heading for the exit.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request has stunned the organization, while veteran guard Joel Bitonio contemplates retirement amid whispers of a possible rebuild.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi recently shed light on Bitonio’s timeline for a decision.

“Well, he knows the calendar of the year, so, he knows that he’s gotta give them a decision going into the new business season, which is March 12th. So I would think, if not before the Combine, right after the Combine he’ll let the team know. I don’t know if he’ll let everyone else know.”

Bitonio’s potential departure would mark the end of an era in Cleveland.

The stalwart left guard has anchored the Browns’ offensive line for 11 seasons, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors along the way.

His consistent excellence has been a bright spot through the franchise’s ups and downs.

While the Browns remain firm in their stance against trading Garrett, the situation grows more complex by the day.

It’s hard to blame them for wanting to keep their defensive cornerstone – Garrett’s resume speaks for itself with five consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, four first-team All-Pro selections, and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Browns now face a critical crossroads.

Moving Garrett might become unavoidable despite their reluctance, and such a decision could accelerate Bitonio’s retirement plans.

After a noticeable decline in his play during 2024, Bitonio’s future seems increasingly tied to the team’s direction.

If Garrett departs, it might signal the end of another Browns era with Bitonio following suit.

