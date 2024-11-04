Browns Nation

Sunday, November 3, 2024
Insider Reveals When Za’Darius Smith Trade Could Happen

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns on the field during warm up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Detroit Lions are making strategic moves to strengthen their pass rush following significant setbacks to their defensive line.

With Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport sidelined by season-ending injuries, GM Brad Holmes is actively seeking reinforcements to fill the void at defensive end.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, the Lions have their sights set on Cleveland Browns’ Za’Darius Smith.

The two teams have engaged in meaningful discussions about a potential trade, and these talks appear to be progressing beyond the preliminary stages.

Sources indicate the deal could materialize as soon as Sunday night or Monday, marking a significant development for both franchises.

Smith’s NFL journey spans a decade, beginning as a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

The veteran defensive end has showcased his versatility across four different teams throughout his career.

His current season with the Browns demonstrates his continued impact, posting five sacks and 22 total tackles through nine games.

The timing of this potential trade aligns well with Detroit’s immediate needs, but the benefits extend beyond the current season.

Smith’s contract runs through 2025, offering the Lions extended value at a reasonable price point.

His upcoming season carries a cap hit of $9.433 million – a manageable figure for a player of his experience and production level.

For the Lions, acquiring Smith could provide the defensive stability they need to maintain their momentum.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s willingness to part with a seasoned defender suggests the Browns might be shifting their focus toward a roster rebuild.

Browns Nation