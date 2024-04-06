Insider Reveals Who Was Behind Alex Van Pelt Firing

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason has been riddled with a number of hirings, firings, and signings, both among coaches and players.

One of the more notable and surprising changes made during the offseason was the firing of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Van Pelt got fired despite having one of the top offenses in football, all while losing several key starters, including Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and one offensive lineman after another.

According to Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, Van Pelt was fired by people in the Browns organization above head coach Kevin Stefanski and not by Stefanski himself (via Mike Kadlick on Twitter).

Interesting nugget from @MikeGiardi on @6RingsPod about the end of now-#Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt’s tenure in Cleveland: “He was fired by the people above, not by Kevin Stefanski.” pic.twitter.com/ULOCnvrJWv — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 5, 2024

The fact that Van Pelt reportedly wasn’t fired by his immediate superior and the man who calls the plays on offense indicates that he’s capable of working closely with others, while maintaining a solid relationship.

It also means that there was some sort of animosity between Van Pelt and the front office, but it’s unclear what that was.

At any rate, it seems like the firing has worked out for everyone involved.

The Browns went on to hire Ken Dorsey of the Buffalo Bills, while Van Pelt has since been hired by the New England Patriots.

It will be a fresh opportunity for Van Pelt to turn things around, both for his career and for the Patriots.

While he was the offensive coordinator for the Browns, he didn’t actually call the plays on offense.

In his role for the Patriots, however, he will be the primary play-caller and will likely have a brand new quarterback to work with.

