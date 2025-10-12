Insider Shuts Down Trade Rumor About Key Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most active teams in the league in the early stages of the season.

They’ve already traded Joe Flacco, swapped Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell, and acquired Cam Robinson.

That’s why multiple people believe David Njoku could be next.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot took to social media to shut down those rumors, although she also left the door open for a potential surprise:

“The Browns will likely make more trades, but are not looking to sell off key players such as TE David Njoku. (But they also didn’t plan to trade Joe Flacco or Greg Newsome II),” she wrote.

To be fair, it makes sense to move on from Njoku.

As good a player as he is, he’s aging and has had some injuries in recent years.

More than that, he’s reportedly looking to fetch a lucrative long-term extension, and while he’s earned it, the Browns already have a budding star at the position in Harold Fannin Jr.

If this team continues to lose, they might be better off fetching as many assets as they can get in return for their veteran players.

Also, the fact that they haven’t signed him to a contract extension yet might make it seem that they’re still not fully sold on him as part of the team’s long-term future.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Browns would be a better team without him or that they don’t need him.

But he’d be a solid pickup for a Super Bowl contender, and if someone shows up with the right offer, it should be an easy call for the Browns, especially with Fannin there.

