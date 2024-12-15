Insider Reveals Why Browns Are Bringing Deshaun Watson Back Next Season

The Cleveland Browns have continued to have Deshaun Watson’s back.

They traded for him amid his legal turmoil and have stuck by him amid his struggles on the field.

They’ve been patient with him and even revamped their offensive coaching staff to try and build the offense around him.

That hasn’t worked out at all.

Watson didn’t look comfortable in the first seven games of the season, and most fans and talking heads agreed that he was hurting the team with his play.

Even so, and even though some fans cheered when he suffered a season-ending injury, it seems like he’s not going anywhere.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will bring him back next season.

Apparently, not only do they still think he’s a better player than he’s shown since he arrived with the team, but they also believe he wasn’t given a fair chance to compete at a high level:

“The Browns believe that Watson can still play at a high level, and that the first seven games of this season were not a true reflection of his ability. But the Browns also recognize that there were many extenuating circumstances in those first seven games that would’ve made it difficult for any quarterback to succeed,” Cabot said.

Granted, the Browns’ offensive line underperformed.

They were either hurt or didn’t play well, and it’s hard to play quarterback that way.

Then again, Watson didn’t do much to help his case, even when given a clean pocket.

Watson constantly ran towards the pass rush and not away from it, and he was missing his receivers by yards.

Also, Jameis Winston has looked much better with the same squad.

The Browns have some tough decisions to make, but for now, it seems like Watson will still be there next season.

NEXT:

Ian Rapoport Gives Latest Injury Update On David Njoku