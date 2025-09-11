Insider Shares Week 2 Scenario That Would Thrill Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns head into Week 2 carrying the sting of a narrow season opener loss.

Their 17-16 defeat to Cincinnati revealed both promise and frustration in equal measure.

Now they face a Baltimore Ravens team that also stumbled out of the gate with a 41-40 loss to Buffalo.

This divisional matchup brings extra storylines beyond the typical AFC North rivalry.

Joe Flacco returns to Baltimore for the first time as a starter since leaving in 2018.

The veteran quarterback spent 11 seasons with the Ravens and delivered a Super Bowl title.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi believes it would be a fascinating story for the Browns if they are able to pull off the victory.

“What a great story for me to write Sunday, where (Flacco) goes back to Baltimore and beats the Ravens and sends them reeling to an 0-2 start, with probably Cincinnati off to 2-0. To me, that’s as close as we can get to satisfaction. Other than beating them in the playoffs or knocking them out of a playoff berth, or later down the road,” Grossi said.

Cleveland showed flashes against Cincinnati despite the loss. Flacco kept the offense moving and put the team in position for a potential comeback.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as a reliable target, leading the Browns in both catches and receiving yards.

His preseason momentum carried over into real action.

The defense performed well against Cincinnati’s attack.

Cleveland limited big plays and generated pressure up front.

Those same traits will be crucial against Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

Baltimore’s defensive struggles against Buffalo exposed some weaknesses that Cleveland can exploit.

The Ravens allowed 41 points and struggled to contain the Bills’ balanced attack.

The Browns need to avoid the costly mistakes that plagued them in Week 1.

Better execution in key moments could flip close games in their favor.

Cleveland has the pieces to compete in this division if it can eliminate self-inflicted wounds.

