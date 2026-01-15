Insider Reveals Why Browns Like Mike McDaniel

With multiple head-coaching vacancies around the NFL, several recently fired coaches are now looking for a new job. That includes Kevin Stefanski, who was let go by the Browns and has become one of the most popular candidates on the market.

In searching for his replacement, the Browns have been linked to some of those other names. In fact, they have already interviewed former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who is seen by some as the favorite to land the job.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed why the Browns like McDaniel.

“They’ve longed like Mike McDaniel and his brilliant mind. That’s kind of what they’re going for here, is one of those offensive wizard-type guys. … The fact he’s taking OC interviews, I find that to be kind of interesting,” Cabot said.

"They've longed like Mike McDaniel and his brilliant mind. That's kind of what they're going for here one of those offensive wizard type of guys… The fact he's taking OC interviews I find that interesting." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Mike McDaniel pic.twitter.com/bIDkdkSLD4 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 15, 2026

McDaniel was developing that offensive mind as a wide receivers coach with the Browns in 2014 under head coach Mike Pettine and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel eventually became Shanahan’s offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers before taking over the Dolphins for the 2022 season.

He is among several offense-oriented candidates for the Browns’ job, including Jacksonville Jaguars coordinator Grant Udinski, Cincinnati Bengals coordinator Dan Pitcher, and Ravens coordinator Todd Monken, who also once worked for Cleveland. With well-documented struggles on that side of the ball, including the need to develop some type of franchise quarterback, it does make sense that it might be their preference.

However, others believe that because the defense is the strength of the team, the Browns should hire someone whose specialty is on that side of the ball. That includes current coordinator Jim Schwartz, who has also interviewed for the position, as has Seattle Seahawks coordinator Aden Durde.

One candidate who is no longer available is former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The Browns were thought to be a long shot to hire him, and he has reportedly been hired by the New York Giants.

With that distraction now out of the way, Cleveland can turn its attention to more likely and viable options, which could narrow the focus and clear a path for McDaniel to rejoin the organization in the coming days.

NEXT:

Unexpected Candidate Emerging For Browns’ Top Job