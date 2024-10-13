Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Decision After Loss To Eagles

The Cleveland Browns looked like a competent team at times on Sunday, but the results did not change as the AFC North squad failed to surpass either 20 points or 250 total offensive yards in the team’s 20-16 loss today.

Part of the problem was a stagnant offense that did not start to move the football until the second half.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the game 16-of-23 for 168 yards, but the Browns did not score an offensive touchdown against the Eagles.

After the game, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision on Watson as he announced the quarterback will again be under center when the team returns home to face the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

“Stefanski said he’s sticking with Deshaun Watson after this loss to the Eagles,” Cabot shared from the team’s press conference after the loss.

Watson was not solely to blame for the loss as the veteran quarterback played better than his previous outing against the Washington Commanders, a game where he finished with a QBR ranking in the single-digital territory for the second time this season.

Again, the recurring theme of the season – porous offensive line play – persisted as the Browns’ lone red zone drive of the game failed after rookie guard Zak Zinter was penalized for a false start, pushing the team back from a manageable third-and-goal situation at Philadelphia’s three-yard line to the eight-yard line.

Cleveland could not move any closer, settling for a field goal with 3:54 remaining in the game, the last time the Browns would have the football offensively in this contest.

