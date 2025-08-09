Insider Reveals Worrisome Injury Update About Kenny Pickett

Concerns are mounting around the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room as Kenny Pickett battles through a stubborn hamstring injury that has derailed his training camp momentum.

The veteran signal caller suffered the injury in late July and has struggled to return to full capacity despite making his way back to limited practice work.

Pickett participated in individual drills and some 7-on-7 sessions this week.

However, his recovery timeline remains up in the air according to both the team medical staff and the quarterback himself.

“Pickett returned to individual drills and some 7-on-7 work this week. Kevin Stefanski said the hope was that he and Dillon Gabriel returned from their hamstring injuries for joint practices with the Eagles next week. But Pickett has said he’ll have to monitor his running for weeks, which wasn’t a good sign,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared.

The injury comes at a critical time for Pickett.

He entered camp competing for Cleveland’s starting job alongside Joe Flacco, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Shedeur Sanders.

With Pickett limited or sidelined, Flacco has taken most first-team reps while Sanders earned the preseason opener start.

Pickett showed promise during his healthy training camp days.

Now his uncertain timeline threatens to derail any momentum before Cleveland’s September 7 home opener.

The Browns value mobility and versatility from their quarterback position, making Pickett’s current limitations particularly concerning for his standing within the organization.

Sanders added another wrinkle with his strong preseason debut performance.

That showing may have shifted front office thinking toward allowing Pickett time to fully heal rather than rushing him back into competition.

The Browns face tough decisions ahead as their quarterback battle continues without one of their key contenders at full strength.

