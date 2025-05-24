Insider Says 1 WR Will Be ‘X-Factor’ For Browns

After spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Diontae Johnson now finds himself on his third AFC North team in recent years.

Currently positioned behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman on the depth chart, Johnson still has the potential to make a significant impact.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot highlighted this possibility during the latest episode of “Orange and Brown Talk,” explaining why Johnson could emerge as Cleveland’s most important wildcard.

“I think Diontae Johnson is the biggest X factor in the bunch, because he does have Pro Bowl talent, and those guys just hit differently. When you go out there and you watch them run those routes and you watch them on that field, it’s different. There’s a different level of ability and talent when you are a pro bowl caliber player, and he is that,” Cabot said.

The talent has never been questioned. Johnson’s route running and hands have consistently impressed throughout his career.

What has created problems is everything that happens away from the actual football plays.

Cabot pointed out that multiple teams have moved on from Johnson, not because of his ability, but because attitude issues got in the way of his production.

The pattern has followed him from Pittsburgh to Baltimore, and now Cleveland represents what could be his final opportunity to prove he can be a reliable contributor.

The Browns’ front office believes in Johnson’s upside, but the leash will be short.

He needs to buy into the system, develop chemistry with the quarterbacks, and keep his focus solely on football. His history with Kenny Pickett could actually work in his favor as they already have an established connection.

Johnson signed a one-year, $1.17 million veteran minimum contract, making this a low-risk, high-reward gamble for Cleveland.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Makes Big Prediction About Harold Fannin Jr.