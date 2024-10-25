Browns Nation

Friday, October 25, 2024
Insider Says Browns Could Make A Surprising Move With Mike Vrabel

By
BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns watches a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing season, starting the year at 1-6 and currently stuck in reverse with a five-game losing streak.

With an offense that’s near the bottom of the league in almost every category, Cleveland’s once-promising season has now turned into another year of frustration for an organization that has had only four postseason berths in the past 25 seasons.

Two of those playoff berths – and the team’s only win since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999 – came under current head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Could the Browns be considering a change with the two-time NFL Coach of the Year?

According to insider Tony Grossi, the answer is yes.

On “The Really Big Show” Friday morning, Grossi said he believes the organization could make a surprising move to oust Stefanski in favor of current Browns consultant Mike Vrabel if the team loses both of its games before the bye week.

“I do believe there is a possibility of that, and the other factor is Mike Vrabel,” Stefanski said, adding, “They don’t want to lose him if they are going to make a change.”

Grossi noted that Vrabel has a solid working relationship with Browns GM Andrew Berry, and the insider believes that that knowledge would help him see through the organization’s failures on the football field this season.

Stefanski’s situation has become dire as the Browns’ season appears lost, and Vrabel – a former Ohio State Buckeye athlete and Tennessee Titans head coach – would be a leading candidate for any NFL job opening this season, including Cleveland’s potential opening.

Vrabel is also a former Coach of the Year recipient as he led the Titans to a 12-5 record in 2021.

The former head coach also made the AFC Championship game in his second season leading the Titans.

Vrable posted four winning regular season records and three postseason appearances in his six seasons leading Tennessee.

NEXT:  Duce Staley Has 3-Word Response When Asked If Nick Chubb Can Return To Form
