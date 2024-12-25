Insider Says Browns Could Make Notable Offensive Change Next Season

The Cleveland Browns made some changes to their offensive coaching staff this past offseason that surprised many analysts and fans.

Letting go of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as the offensive coordinator was perhaps the biggest surprise after the team made the playoffs in 2023.

But perhaps an even bigger surprise earlier this season was when Kevin Stefanski chose to hand over play-calling duties to newly hired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

While the offense has shown signs of life since Dorsey took over, there has been an overall lack of consistency and evolution of the offense.

That’s why NFL insider Albert Breer believes that Kevin Stefanski will likely take back those play-calling duties next season.

“I think it’s something you’re obviously going to evaluate in the offseason and Stefanski could certainly move back into that.. They made the playoffs twice with Stefanski as the play-caller, so I would certainly think that would be on the table,” Breer said.

Breer also believes the play-caller situation will likely be relative to whatever they decide to do at quarterback this offseason.

If they were to add a quarterback like Kirk Cousins, it would certainly make sense that Stefanski would handle play-calling duties again, given his past success in working with Cousins.

However, bringing in another quarterback with a unique skill-set could call for a different play-caller in order to maximize the talent that you have at the position.

Whatever changes the Browns make this offseason on offense, there is no doubt this regime will be under more pressure than ever to perform in 2025.

