Insider Names Browns As Team To Watch For Free Agent QB

The Cleveland Browns are going to find support and criticism no matter which direction they take in the offseason. Whether they go with Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or a rookie as the starting quarterback next season, their choice will be met with plenty of feedback.

There is another option, of course. The Browns could try to bring in new talent via free agency.

For the last few months, one name has been repeatedly linked to the team: Malik Willis, currently of the Green Bay Packers. Writing for SportsBoom, Jason La Canfora said that Willis is in a good position to land a hefty payday from a new team, and the Browns are certainly viewed as a potential home for him.

But La Canfora also wrote that at least three other teams are taking a deep look at Willis, so Cleveland might have serious competition if they make a run at him.

“While at least four teams are expected to express interest in the free-agent quarterback, including the Steelers, there is already growing buzz in the industry that the Browns and Dolphins are particularly keen on the emerging talent. One general manager, whose team will be in the quarterback market at least to some degree, pointed to Cleveland and Miami as the teams to beat, and another general manager, less inclined to be seeking a new QB, identified that contact Justin Fields signed with the Jets a year ago as a likely template for what Willis can likely land on the open market,” La Canfora wrote.

Willis has made a name for himself during his last two seasons with the Packers, where he played backup behind Jordan Love. The 2022 third-round pick has started just six times in his career, but he has given fans thrilling moments, such as when he passed for 288 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. His career stats include 1,322 passing yards, 405 rushing yards, and 10 total touchdowns.

If the Browns decide that they want Willis, they will have to work through the difficult financial situation they are in, as they have to pay Deshaun Watson because he’s on a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal. They would also have to decide how Willis works alongside Shedeur Sanders.

Bringing in Willis could raise more questions than answers. They might stick with the QBs they have now, but if they seek someone new, Willis’ name will be at the top of the list of candidates.

