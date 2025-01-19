Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, January 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Calls Out NFL QB For Exploiting Rule

Joe Thomas Calls Out NFL QB For Exploiting Rule

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joe Thomas Calls Out NFL QB For Exploiting Rule
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

 

Browns legend Joe Thomas made the NFL Hall of Fame for his ability to keep Cleveland’s quarterbacks safe.

The 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle played for 11 years, retiring after a season-ending injury in 2017 snapped his string of playing in 10,363 straight snaps.

Thomas has remained a part of the game since leaving the NFL, serving as a coach and analyst after his playing days wrapped up.

He hasn’t shied away from sharing his opinion about the game in his post-playing days, and that was especially true on Saturday night as Thomas watched the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional round playoff contest.

During the game, Houston was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a play that featured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a penalty that analyst Dov Kleiman called “one of the worst calls of the game.”

Thomas couldn’t have agreed more.

The left tackle took to X to share his thoughts, calling out the NFL for exploiting a rule that was meant to ensure quarterbacks were kept safe.

“Patrick Mahomes doing a wonderful job exploiting the sham ‘unnecessary roughness’ on QB rules today…helping to prove my point and get the NFL to make the necessary changes in the offseason. Thank you friend,” Thomas wrote, adding a pair of handshake emojis to his post.

The pivotal play came late in the third quarter, allowing the Chiefs to extend their final touchdown drive of the game.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 23-14 victory over the Texans as Kansas City blew open a 13-12 game in the fourth quarter with 10 straight points.

NEXT:  Analyst Takes A Jab At Andrew Berry Over Roster Decisions
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation