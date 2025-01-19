Joe Thomas Calls Out NFL QB For Exploiting Rule

Browns legend Joe Thomas made the NFL Hall of Fame for his ability to keep Cleveland’s quarterbacks safe.

The 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle played for 11 years, retiring after a season-ending injury in 2017 snapped his string of playing in 10,363 straight snaps.

Thomas has remained a part of the game since leaving the NFL, serving as a coach and analyst after his playing days wrapped up.

He hasn’t shied away from sharing his opinion about the game in his post-playing days, and that was especially true on Saturday night as Thomas watched the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional round playoff contest.

During the game, Houston was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a play that featured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a penalty that analyst Dov Kleiman called “one of the worst calls of the game.”

This is one of the worst calls of the game. Patrick Mahomes and the #Chiefs are being gifted this game.pic.twitter.com/kkn08II4bp https://t.co/Uvyi7OaV8u — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 18, 2025

Thomas couldn’t have agreed more.

The left tackle took to X to share his thoughts, calling out the NFL for exploiting a rule that was meant to ensure quarterbacks were kept safe.

“Patrick Mahomes doing a wonderful job exploiting the sham ‘unnecessary roughness’ on QB rules today…helping to prove my point and get the NFL to make the necessary changes in the offseason. Thank you friend,” Thomas wrote, adding a pair of handshake emojis to his post.

.@PatrickMahomes doing a wonderful job exploiting the sham “unnecessary roughness” on QB rules today…helping to prove my point and get the NFL to make the necessary changes in the offseason. Thank you friend 🤝🤝 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 18, 2025

The pivotal play came late in the third quarter, allowing the Chiefs to extend their final touchdown drive of the game.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 23-14 victory over the Texans as Kansas City blew open a 13-12 game in the fourth quarter with 10 straight points.

