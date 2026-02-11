Insider Says Browns Will Not Make Jim Schwartz’s Next Move Easy

Jim Schwartz didn’t get what he wanted with the Cleveland Browns, and so his relationship with the team came to an end. But now that he’s left his job as defensive coordinator, Schwartz has to decide what he’ll do next.

It’s natural to assume that he wants to coach again, but he might not get the opportunity right away. That’s because he is still under contract with the Browns, and they might not allow him to simply walk away. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot spoke about Schwartz and his options.

She said that the Browns don’t want him to be coaching anywhere else, so they won’t make things easy for him.

“I know the feeling over the past two weeks was, ‘no, he’s our defensive coordinator and we want him here.’ I really don’t think that they want him coaching anywhere but the Cleveland Browns. He’s under contract with the Browns. You also can’t have players and coaches that are under contract dictating their future. When they signed a contract, they fulfill a role. I just don’t think they’re going to make it that easy on him,” Cabot said.

Schwartz might find himself in football limbo for the next two seasons. His contract has a team option for 2027, and Cleveland could choose to keep him on the sidelines until after that. Some people might see that as a petty move, but others would view it as a smart strategic choice that would prevent him from helping other teams.

The situation has unraveled in some unexpected ways, and now it is simply a matter of seeing how much messier it might become.

The breakup has already been a rough one, but it could escalate further if the Browns decide they do not want Schwartz taking his talents elsewhere. That possibility adds another layer of tension to an already complicated separation and raises questions about how this situation will ultimately be resolved.

